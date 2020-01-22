FunFair (FUN) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC and Radar Relay. During the last week, FunFair has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and $225,661.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay, Livecoin, C2CX, ABCC, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

