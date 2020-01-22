Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FULT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.