Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $33.96, approximately 8,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) by 953.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

