Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) Shares Down 0.3%

Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10, approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5181 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.