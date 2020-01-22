Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) Stock Price Down 0%

Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.12, approximately 150 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGR. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $605,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $604,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the third quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.