Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million.

Franklin Financial Network stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. Franklin Financial Network has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

