Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Forum Energy Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%.

FET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite bought 585,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 908,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 201.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 33,129 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FET stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $160.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.58. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $7.00.

Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

