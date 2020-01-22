Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FTSV. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forty Seven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of FTSV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.26. 437,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 3.53.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Forty Seven will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irving Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,531,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,400. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 595.5% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

