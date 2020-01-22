Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.80

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.72, with a volume of 8093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.90.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $725,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $458,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,496,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 947.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.