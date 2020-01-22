Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortinet is benefiting from solid growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN offerings. Moreover, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market. Also, focus on enhancing its UTM portfolio through product development and acquisitions is a tailwind for Fortinet. Bullish guidance for the fourth quarter and the full year are expected to buoy investors’ confidence in the stock. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of Fortinet's Q4 earnings release. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. Moreover, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition.”

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortinet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.96.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $118.77. 30,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 34,525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,953 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,654,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 349,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,876,000 after buying an additional 261,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,163,000 after buying an additional 176,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

