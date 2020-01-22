Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes $166,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

