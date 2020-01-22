Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 2,321 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 66,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 477,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 890,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,111. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $79.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

