Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $135.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $115.76 and a 12-month high of $149.05.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

