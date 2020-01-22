Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,043,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $256,824.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,572,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,638. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.