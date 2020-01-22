Focused Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,797. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $102.16 and a one year high of $121.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

