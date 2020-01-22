Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,522 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 32,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.34. 16,580,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,229,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.