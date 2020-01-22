Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.87. 6,373,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

