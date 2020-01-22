Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 65,867 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

XHE stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $88.48. 24,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,023. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $88.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

