Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 335 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 463.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

