FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.98. The company had a trading volume of 810,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,172. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.52 and a 12-month high of $315.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

