Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $121.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 15,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

