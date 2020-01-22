Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s Largest Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 550,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,038 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 5.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $63,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.61. 2,426,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,273. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

