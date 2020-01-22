First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.65

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 1786000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.
First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FVD)
First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.
