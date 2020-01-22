First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.65

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 1786000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FVD)

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.