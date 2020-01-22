First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $$20.08 on Wednesday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,254. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $20.27.

