First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Trading Down 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.38 and last traded at $76.38, approximately 781 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.