First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. 1,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,854. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

