First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.84

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $66.84, with a volume of 7411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

