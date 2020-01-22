First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

