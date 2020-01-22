First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.27.

Shares of FSLR opened at $51.55 on Friday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,288.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,289 shares of company stock worth $3,179,809 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in First Solar by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after buying an additional 191,709 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

