First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$12.75. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.71.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM stock traded up C$0.39 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.36. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.84 and a 12-month high of C$16.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.