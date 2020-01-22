First Citizens Financial Corp Takes $234,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 796 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

