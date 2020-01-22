First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 19,361 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,221. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $162.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

