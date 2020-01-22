First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.88. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

