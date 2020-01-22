First Citizens Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $163.71. 2,173,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,194. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $164.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

