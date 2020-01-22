First Citizens Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Altria Group by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,300,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. 10,191,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,665,334. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

