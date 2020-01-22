First Citizens Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Altria Group by 428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,300,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. 10,191,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,665,334. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.
MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.
Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.