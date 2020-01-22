First Citizens Financial Corp Buys Shares of 5,450 AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth $2,512,857,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,808,000 after buying an additional 502,273 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,025,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,632,000 after buying an additional 422,467 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,983,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,434,000 after buying an additional 391,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.84. 2,968,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

