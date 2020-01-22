First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 15,928 Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 0.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,848,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,896,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

