Fireangel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (LON:FA)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.17 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), approximately 200,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.21).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fireangel Safety Technology Group Company Profile (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as carbon monoxide CO sensors.

