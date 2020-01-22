Financial Consulate Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,031,000 after purchasing an additional 768,263 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,751,000 after purchasing an additional 563,733 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,581,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,678,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,795,000 after buying an additional 304,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.25. The stock had a trading volume of 932,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $62.85.

