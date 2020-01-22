Financial Consulate Inc. Invests $214,000 in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Delta Apparel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Apparel by 25.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of DLA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. 24,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,582. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

