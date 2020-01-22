Financial Consulate Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 648,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 208,852 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 445,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 68,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 116,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,977. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

