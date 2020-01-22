Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 10,182 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.3% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 419,734 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 417,558 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after buying an additional 159,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. 955,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

