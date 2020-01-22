Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $260.00 Price Target at Barclays

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a $260.00 price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $222.49 on Wednesday. Facebook has a one year low of $142.52 and a one year high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 914,700 shares of company stock worth $174,758,883. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Facebook by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.