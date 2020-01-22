Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.56. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.52 and a twelve month high of $222.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $23,571,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.26.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

