Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Redstone started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.26.

FB stock opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $631.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.56. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,700 shares of company stock valued at $174,758,883. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

