Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.9% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

