Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce N. Haase purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $108,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 293,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

NYSE STAY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 561,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

