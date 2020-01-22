Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,592 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

