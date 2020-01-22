Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $837,000 in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.15% of One Liberty Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLP. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $84,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

