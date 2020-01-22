Exane Derivatives Purchases 539,624 Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,624 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in New Gold were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in New Gold by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 4,048,983 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,470,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 362,600 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in New Gold by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 765,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 154,456.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,717,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722,798 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. 63,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,577. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. New Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. CIBC set a $1.40 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.09.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

